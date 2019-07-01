Scanship Holding ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Maria Therese Victoria Badin, who is a related party of the CEO of Scanship Holding ASA, Mr. Henrik Badin, has today purchased 300 shares at a price of NOK 16.90 per share. After this transaction Ms. Badin controls 32 149 shares in the Company. Mr. Henrik Badin controls, in addition, 10 500 000 shares in the Company through his 100 % owned company Badin Invest Ltd.

