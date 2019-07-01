Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has announced that Jorge Diez has joined MMC Design as the head of Mitsubishi Motors Europe Design (MMED) near Frankfurt, Germany, and also becomes vice president of Mitsubishi Motor R&D Europe (MRDE).Jorge Diez graduated from the Royal College of Art in London. He has 18 years' experience at Volkswagen Group, where he was the head of Exterior Design at SEAT and head of the Automotive Department at Audi Konzept Design Munich.During his career, Jorge was responsible for designing models including the SEAT Leon, 20V20, Audi A7 and Audi TT. Especially Audi TT was named World Car Design of the Year in 2007."I am pleased to announce that Jorge Diez is joining our design team and will lead it in Europe," said Tsunehiro Kunimoto, corporate vice president of MMC's Design Division. "He combines both strategic thinking and creative leadership. I look forward to him enhancing the creativity and quality of future Mitsubishi design as we expand our European studio."About Mitsubishi Motors Europe DesignMitsubishi Motors Europe Design founded in 2014, is a one of our global design studios and works in close cooperation with other global design studios in Tokyo and Okazaki. Our multinational staff develops both advanced and production design projects from European design viewpoints. The studio is fully equipped and capable to provide full-scale models.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.