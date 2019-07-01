M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 01-Jul-2019 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 01 July 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 30 June 2019, the Company's issued share capital consists of 130,000,001 Ordinary Shares of one penny each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 130,000,001 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 01392 477 500 James Poole, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 11883 EQS News ID: 833833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

