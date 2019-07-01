Global Views Monthly Together with Elsevier Announce the 2019 Taiwan University Ranking Results

Elsevier's Scopus data and metrics from SciVal used for research evaluation

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Views Monthly (GVM) and Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, commemorated their three-year collaboration at a signing ceremony today to provide data for Taiwan and GVM's Taiwan University Ranking.

The three-year annual ranking exercise - from 2019 to 2021 - will use the most comprehensive and balanced performance indicators to evaluate Taiwanese universities on:

Research achievement

Teaching performance

Internationalization

Academic-industry collaboration

Societal impact

Financial management

Drawing data from Elsevier's Scopus, the industry-leading abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed academic literature, GVM will be able to analyze in detail research activity from Taiwan's higher education institutions. Elsevier's SciVal analytics tool was used to perform research metrics analysis to provide Taiwanese universities a broader view of their research performance that includes economic impact and international collaboration.

"Rankings provide an evidence-based and objective view of the academic performance of higher-education institutions that can be practically benchmarked against for parents and students to make informed choices instead of relying on subjective criteria such as admission scores or perception of a university which were commonly used in the past," said Mary Yang, President & Editor-in-Chief, Global Views Monthly. "We collaborated with Elsevier for the scope and breadth of its Scopus data following positive reception from the academic community for the 2018 ranking exercise."

"We're delighted by the opportunity to support Taiwanese universities and industry leaders in developing their strategic priorities and informing investment decisions, as well as helping government agencies shape national science and research policy," said M'hamed Aisati, Vice President of Product Management Funding & Content Analytics, Elsevier. "These objectives align well with Elsevier's own in providing decision support tools and services for universities, funding bodies and governments to help establish and implement their strategies."

At the ceremony, GVM also launched the 2019 Taiwan University Ranking, the first from its three-year collaboration with Elsevier following a successful pilot ranking exercise in 2018 by the two companies.

The quality, breadth and reliability of Scopus data and the power of SciVal performance metrics is the leading reason ranking organizations choose Elsevier to underpin their evaluations and reports.

Over the past 10 years, Elsevier has been the partner of choice in the fast-developing field of rankings where Scopus data is used to calculate the influential rankings for the following organizations:

Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (from 2015 onwards);

QS World University Rankings;

US News & World Report's Best Arab Region Universities rankings; and

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

About Global Views Monthly

Launched in 1986, Global Views Monthly has emerged to become Taiwan's leading business magazine specializing in macro-economics, management, technology and humanities that is read by industry visionaries, opinion leaders and corporate executives. The magazine features outstanding corporations, in-depth analysis of events and issues, perspectives from corporate and government leaders, discussions of management models and strategies, executive profiles and curated articles from business journals. www.gvm.com.tw

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath . Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell , 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy . Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

