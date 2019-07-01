SPOT Stock PredictionIt's no secret that tech stocks haven't exactly been blowing people away in recent years. Initial public offerings have been largely disappointing, many powerhouse tech stocks have suffered setbacks, and other emergent industries like pot have taken some of the wind out of tech's sails.One tech IPO that was a little underwhelming was that of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). Despite making strong gains early on, SPOT stock tumbled to finish 2018-but, due to an interesting business strategy, many are bullish again on the stock, and I believe it has the potential to be dominant in the second half of 2019.First, let's consider.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...