MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced the general availability of MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2, adding powerful new capabilities and products for MicroStrategy 2019, the industry's first and only platform for Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. Designed to revolutionize how people across the enterprise access, act on, and collaborate around their critical business data, MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2 expands the reach of HyperIntelligence to further ignite a culture of analytics capable of exponentially driving digital transformation. To learn more about the new features in MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2, register to attend "Mid-Year Update: What's New for MicroStrategy 2019 Market Review Webcast," on July 17 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2 significantly boosts the functionality of the MicroStrategy 2019 platform. Specifically, the latest update expands the platform's suite of HyperIntelligence products to supercharge web browsing, accelerate access to intuitive intelligence on iOS and Android devices, and add windows of contextual insights to email on Outlook. The new update also delivers powerful enhancements designed to augment user productivity on popular BI tools including Tableau, Power BI, and Qlik, putting trusted insights into the hands of a larger number of users within the enterprise. This year, MicroStrategy 2019 received the highest product scores for four use cases in the "2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms" report.1

HyperIntelligence Goes Beyond the Dashboard to Impact Business Culture

Despite widespread investment in analytics, a majority of business users lack easy access to corporate data and contextual insights to make better, timely decisions throughout the course of their day. These users are left to navigate their complex technology ecosystem and sift through applications or silos of data stored across a number of BI tools, preventing a data-driven culture from becoming pervasive across the enterprise.

"HyperIntelligence creates a unique environment for users as they move through their day by injecting valuable insights into their sightline," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "It's having a ripple effect on how people make decisions, connecting them to each other and to the products, customers, and core metrics that matter most to their business. We use MicroStrategy 2019 internally and it has sparked curiosity and inspired collaboration across the entire organization. We're seeing a whole new set of use cases spring to life that have the potential to ignite faster, better decisions and entirely transform corporate culture. In essence, we believe this is digital transformation at its core."

Contextual Insights Appear to Users Within Their Natural Workflows

HyperIntelligence injects analytics into the applications that people use every day Google's G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, SaaS applications such as Salesforce, Workday, and Atlassian, popular mobile productivity apps, and more and delivers relevant, contextual insights tailored to each individual. With MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2, people on-the-go can easily receive contextual insights on their favorite apps and devices with HyperIntelligence for Office and HyperIntelligence for Mobile. Rather than looking up information across a number of corporate systems, users can get vital information about upcoming meetings in real-time and quickly find data using their iOS and Android devices. Update 2 introduces a number of enhancements and new products, including:

HyperIntelligence for Mobile , which now reaches people with Android mobile devices as well as iOS devices. Update 2 includes a standalone HyperIntelligence app for Android that works on both tablets and smartphones and supports in-app search and calendar-based notifications. Experience the power of HyperIntelligence for Mobile today. The HyperIntelligence for Mobile app can be easily downloaded and installed from the Google Play store and Apple AppStore.

, which now reaches people with Android mobile devices as well as iOS devices. Update 2 includes a standalone HyperIntelligence app for Android that works on both tablets and smartphones and supports in-app search and calendar-based notifications. Experience the power of HyperIntelligence for Mobile today. The HyperIntelligence for Mobile app can be easily downloaded and installed from the Google Play store and Apple AppStore. HyperIntelligence for Office , a new product that brings HyperIntelligence to the extensively used Microsoft Office client Outlook. HyperIntelligence can supercharge emails within Microsoft Outlook to bring zero-click, contextual insights to the millions of active users of the Outlook desktop and web clients. This new product enables users to find relevant, contextual insights within their emails and Outlook-based workflows through HyperIntelligence cards. Bite-sized views of information are consolidated into cards that appear to users in their Outlook application. The cards are accessible via a brand-new add-in for the Outlook web and desktop clients for both Windows PC and Mac.

, a new product that brings HyperIntelligence to the extensively used Microsoft Office client Outlook. HyperIntelligence can supercharge emails within Microsoft Outlook to bring zero-click, contextual insights to the millions of active users of the Outlook desktop and web clients. This new product enables users to find relevant, contextual insights within their emails and Outlook-based workflows through HyperIntelligence cards. Bite-sized views of information are consolidated into cards that appear to users in their Outlook application. The cards are accessible via a brand-new add-in for the Outlook web and desktop clients for both Windows PC and Mac. HyperIntelligence for Web, which introduces enhanced cards with more out-of-the-box templates that now include dynamic links to URLs. Not only can users see contextual information on their web applications, but they can also drive workflows by directly linking other applications.

"We recently upgraded to MicroStrategy 2019 and have been very impressed by some of the new products and features like Platform Analytics and Library," said David Friedman, BI Manager, B&H Photo. "Overall, MicroStrategy 2019 is a significant upgrade in terms of everything from look-and-feel to speed and performance."

"We are putting real-time insight in the palms of our users with MicroStrategy 2019," said Carl Lambert, Vice President P&C Business Intelligence and Chief Data and Analytics Officer, The Co-operators Group Limited. "MicroStrategy 2019 clearly impacts the way we consume information in the decision-making process and supports our transformation towards an insight-driven organization, giving us a real competitive advantage."

Powerful Enhancements that Make MicroStrategy 2019 Stronger, Optimized, and More Secure

MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2 adds more power to MicroStrategy for Tableau, MicroStrategy for Power BI, and MicroStrategy for Qlik and delivers enhanced connectors that are optimized to support higher data volumes for these BI tools. Tableau and Power BI users can now connect to MicroStrategy's Enterprise Semantic Graph and access up to 4 million rows with 30 columns of trusted data. Qlik users can access up to 2 million rows with 10 columns of trusted data. These powerful enhancements to the platform enable users to quickly access larger amounts of data through the tool of their choice and benefit from superior scale, performance, and governance.

MicroStrategy 2019 Update 2 introduces over 400 customer-reported enhancements and fixes, making the platform faster and more stable and secure. Update 2 does not require a metadata update or a full platform install and can be easily deployed on top of the MicroStrategy 2019 platform.

"We're immensely proud of our groundbreaking technology because we believe it offers an easy path for organizations to achieve greater analytics adoption," said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "We're giving our customers a unique analytics experience and fueling a greater level of interconnectivity and productivity for the business."

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, MicroStrategy 2020, HyperIntelligence, Enterprise Semantic Graph, and Intelligent Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

