Business Reporter: Enhance PPM Maturity and Work Smarter

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid concern for "poorly trained project managers" in organisations, Microsoft aims to tackle this issue by enhancing PPM maturity. One of their PPM tools, Planner, aims to empower subject matter expert (SME) project managers by providing a simple Kanban board task-management solution to amounting tasks.

Microsoft recognises that a PPM tool should enable users to focus on high-value activities, enabling workers to automate where possible. Their tools, designed to relieve the stress of disorganisation, allows decision makers, line managers and team members to access project information through easy-to-use- browser-based interfaces. This accessibility is enhanced through improved collaboration and transparency on project status.

According to The State of Project Management 2019 Report, 24 per cent of respondents stated that over two days a month was allocated to manually collating project status information. With Microsoft, organisations can work smarter and more effectively, leaving the low-value tasks to innovative PPM tools.

