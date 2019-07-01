Internet Marketing Company: What Type of Drivers Are Considered High-Risk by Car Insurance Companies?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains from what reasons car insurance companies consider some drivers as high-risk.

Drivers should avoid being classified as high-risk by insurance companies. The premiums paid by high-risk drivers can be very high, and especially for those who are required to carry full coverage. Usually, persons who are more likely to cause accidents are considered high-risk.

High-risk drivers are classified as such for the following reasons:

Drivers with major traffic violations. Drivers who are involved in at-fault accidents or they are caught driving while being intoxicated are very likely to be considered high-risk by the insurance providers.

Drivers who have both tickets and at-fault accidents. One traffic violation is enough for a driver to be considered at a higher risk than someone with none. Some insurers offer special options that will forgive one or a few tickets and accidents. Drivers that are filing claims are more likely to be considered high-risk. In some cases, the insurance rates will go up even if a driver completes a claim for a no-fault accident. All of these unpleasant premium increases can be avoided by drivers if they purchase accident forgiveness.

Drivers with no prior insurance. Drivers who just purchased their insurance are considered high-risk. To get rid of this label, new drivers need to be continuously insured for at least six months.

Bad credit score. One of the most important factors used by the insurers in order to determine the driver's insurance premiums is the credit score. Drivers with a really poor credit score are considered high-risk by the insurance providers.

Teen drivers. The statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents. For this reason, insurance carriers classify teen drivers as high-risk.

"You should do anything you can in order to avoid being labeled as a high-risk driver. High-risk drivers pay huge amounts of money in order to get coverage", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

