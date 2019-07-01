The promise and curse of rapid growth in the Smart Home market

Smart home technology pushed into 34 million new homes worldwide last year, according to a new Smart Home report from ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm. In North America, the most valuable smart home market, close to 40% of homes have invested in smart home technology. However, new home growth is poised to decline slightly this year as the market transitions from entering new homes to extending the scope of existing deployments.

"The leading smart home markets, including North America, are already seeing new smart home adoption slowing down," says Jonathan Collins, Research Director at ABI Research. "The explosion in smart home investment in the past few years aimed at building a captive smart home user base means manufacturers and service providers face pivoting to deliver offerings that can be integrated into existing smart homes or to deliver pricing and services that can entice smart home users to ditch their existing investments."

Voice control is key to ongoing smart home integration. Voice control front-ends, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, are the vanguard device in new many new smart homes and interoperability with the platforms that support them is vital for device OEMs and service providers.

This year, smart home voice control devices will represent one of every three smart home devices sold. Driven by strong voice control shipments, total smart home device shipments revenue will grow at 16% CAGR between 2019 and 2024 to reach US$24.3 billion worldwide.

However, the smart home market is both driven and challenged by the rise of smart home voice control. "Amazon and Google in North America and Europe along with players including Tencent and Alibaba in the Asia Pacific are building large installed bases, increasingly putting them in a powerful position to determine the direction and value of smart home interoperability," says Collins.

The millions of homes where voice control has gained a foothold for smart home adoption will be fertile ground for the wider adoption of a growing range of additional smart home devices, control systems, integrated applications, and vendors. "How the smart home market understands and engages with this potential, driven by voice control, will shape the market to come," Collins concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Smart Home Systems market data report. This report is part of the company's Smart Home research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights.Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005118/en/

Contacts:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com