KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company") today announced it will issue its fiscal third quarter 2019 results press release on July 9, 2019 after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039

Toll / International: 1-201-689-8470

*Participants should request the KushCo Holdings Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13692223

The call will be webcast, with an accompanying slide deck, on the KushCo Events page of the Company website at www.kushco.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the KushCo Events page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of KushCo, Jason Vegotsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Chris Tedford, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a question and answer session following their prepared remarks.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and Inc. Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential,""look forward,""expect," "believe,""dedicated,""building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

KushCo Holdings Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

