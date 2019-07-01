The global furniture market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005412/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global furniture market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing residential and commercial construction. The rising focus on infrastructural and real estate development as well as the construction of new residences and offices are expected to increase the sales of new furniture and furnishings. In addition to new construction, the rising demand for furniture is also complemented by the increase in a number of renovation and modification projects across key countries such as the US, China, and India. The rise in a number of multinational and global companies as well as technology and business parks, due to favorable trade relations between countries and government policies, is estimated to increase the demand for office and commercial furniture during the forecast period. Such factors are estimated to drive the growth of regional as well as the global furniture market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the number of strategic alliances and partnerships will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global furniture market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global furniture market: Increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships

One of the key trends in the global furniture market is the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships between vendors across the world. For instance, key vendors such as Herman Miller had actively engaged in M&A in the last decade. One of its key acquisitions was of Design Within Reach. Currently, several vendors are focusing on improving operational efficiency to provide an extensive range of services such as home delivery, along with the offering of end-to-end furniture solutions, to become global lifestyle brands. The global furniture market is expected to witness more strategic alliances in 2019 and during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships, the evolving consumer demographics in emerging economies and the growth in organized retail are some of the other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the next few years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global furniture market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global furniture market by product (home furniture, office furniture, other commercial furniture) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the onset of urbanization and increasing disposable income in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005412/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com