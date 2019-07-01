H.I.G. Europe, the European arm of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with more than €27 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Metalprint, one of the world's leading manufacturers of forged brass and aluminium industrial components.

Metalprint, founded in 1974 and based in Calcinato (Brescia, Italy), has expanded meaningfully, driven by the growing market demand for forged components and by management's constant effort towards the internationalization and the modernization of the business. In particular, the growth in the aluminium space was accelerated in 2017 through the acquisition of Jebco Manufacturing, a leading provider of high precision machined aluminium components in North America.

Today, Metalprint generates 85% of its sales outside of Italy, with a leadership position in both Europe and North America and is a trusted partner for various global leaders in the recreational vehicles, industrial valves, pressure washers and nuclear industries. In its Brescia (Italy) and Colborne (Canada) plants, Metalprint leverages state of the art production lines in terms of efficiency, automation and safety standards.

H.I.G. acquired a controlling stake in Metalprint from the founding families Strazzari and Cerutti who reinvested with H.I.G. in the transaction and commented: "The relationship with a global fund like H.I.G. is a recognition of the great work done by Metalprint management over the last years and represents a crucial step to further accelerate the group's future development."

Raffaele Legnani, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital in Italy, added: "Metalprint is one of the international leaders in brass and aluminium forging. H.I.G. is excited to support the management of the company in its ambitious growth plan and we are confident we will make a contribution to Metalprint's internationalization."

About Metalprint

Established in 1974 in Calcinato (Brescia), Metalprint is one of the world's largest manufacturers of brass and aluminium components. Metalprint supports its clients over the entire process of product design and development and adopts a highly automatized production process. The company operates in Canada through Jebco Manufacturing, North American leader in the high precision machining of aluminium components.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €27 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005523/en/

Contacts:

Raffaele Legnani

Managing Director

rlegnani@higcapital.com