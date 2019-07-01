The company has opened a 500 MW factory in Jiangsu province. The fab will produce monocrystalline multi-busbar modules and, according to FuturaSun, plans are already under way to double its capacity as it continues to take the fight to the big boys.FuturaSun has announced it has opened a module factory in China's Jiangsu province. The fab will consist of four production lines with a total annual production capacity of 500 MW. The Italian company told pv magazine two of the production lines are already up and running with the other two set to come into operation 'shortly'. The manufacturer said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...