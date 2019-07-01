The global pillows market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for cervical pillows. Incorrect positioning of the spine causes misalignment of the spine, thereby causing headaches, neck and upper back strains, arthritis, and other ailments among users. Cervical pillows are orthopedic pillows, which are specially designed to keep the cervical spine in a neutral posture. Furthermore, cervical pillows also help in relaxing the muscles by maintaining the cervical curve. Therefore, the demand for cervical pillows is increasing among consumers owing to their pain-relieving properties and other health benefits. Such initiatives by vendors to provide innovative product offerings in the market are expected to drive the growth of the global pillows market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing sales of pillows online will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This globalpillows market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global pillows market: Growing sales of pillows online

With the advent of various technologically advanced gadgets, consumers across the world are opting for hassle-free shopping with utmost convenience. Rising urbanization along with the advent of internet-enabled advanced transaction platforms is further driving the market's growth. Moreover, this growth is further complemented by the hefty discounts offered by various online retailers. As a result, a greater number of retailers are offering a wide variety of pillow products online, which in turn is driving the global pillows market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing sales of pillows online, Various local and global vendors are indulging in innovative product launches for the purpose of differentiating their products from those of their competitors. These innovative products are of superior quality, thereby providing users with the utmost comfort, imparting several health benefits. As a result, there is high demand for these innovative products among consumers across the world. Therefore, several manufacturers in the global pillows market are launching an increasing number of innovative products, which has become a popular trend in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pillows market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pillows market by product (cotton pillows, memory foam pillows, down and feather pillows, and other pillows) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the significant increase in the hospitality industry in the region.

