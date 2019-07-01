Energy Services Group (ESG), the retail energy industry's leading provider of SaaS solutions for empowering energy choice globally, announced today it has significantly expanded its on-going business partnership with Nordic Energy Services, LLC. This multi-year agreement includes providing a suite of data management, billing, contact center support, sales management and data analytics solutions in all key markets. ESG also announced the acquisition of the software assets of Alpine Energy Systems including Ascent, the leading customer and broker portal in the Energy industry.

This partnership reinforces ESG's position as the market leader in delivering the most flexible, scalable, and comprehensive software solutions to the retail energy industry by providing tools that increase productivity and streamline business processes. Ascent is a market leading SaaS solution that provides suppliers with an intuitive, easy to use interface to manage and grow diverse sales channels and broker networks, it also provides real-time custom pricing, contract execution, EDI/billing system integration, and commissions calculation.

This is another example of ESG's commitment to invest in its product portfolio, new product innovation and market expansion. "We are committed to helping our customers be successful" said Phil Galati, ESG CEO. "Customer satisfaction and product diversification are two key enables of growth for ESG and this alliance is an example of both. As our product suite grows, we are offering our customers innovative solutions designed to meet their individual needs."

According to Jim Deering, President of Nordic, "Nordic is excited about our strategic business partnership with ESG. Together we will continue to lay the foundation that drives industry change and enhances customer experience for years to come." The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Nordic Energy Services LLC

Nordic Energy Services, LLC is an independently owned, Chicago-based, Alternative Retail Electric Supplier (ARES) and Alternative Gas Supplier (AGS). Nordic Energy supplies natural gas and/or electricity with related services to commercial customers, municipalities and residential customers throughout Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland and coming soon Ohio. Working toward its mission of being a fully integrated energy provider, Nordic also produces oil and natural gas commodities. For their commercial customers, Nordic offers customized risk management and hedging solutions, energy scheduling, and bill audit services. Please visit: www.nordicenergy-us.com

About Energy Services Group, LLC

ESG is the leading global provider of SaaS based software solutions to the retail energy industry and offers a comprehensive suite of products including data management, billing, CIS, wholesale energy management, pipeline/storage management as well as forecasting, sales and pricing. ESG's 300 plus retail supplier clients support over 20 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in production behind over 250 electric and gas utilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Australia and Japan. Please visit: www.esgglobal.com

