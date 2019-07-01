DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mikhail Oseevskiy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 64.02 2,120,552 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,120,552 - Price RUB 135,757,739.04 e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-25 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue II.a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 882,648 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 882,648 volume - Price RUB 56,507,124.96 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction II.b 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 79.50 661,890 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 661,890 volume - Price RUB 52,620,255.00 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction III. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Kirienko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 1,013,560 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 1,013,560 volume - Price RUB 64,888,111.20 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction IV. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for IT, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 868,112 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 868,112 volume - Price RUB 55,576,530.24 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction V. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dmitry Proskura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Branch, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 309,932 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 309,932 - Price RUB 19,841,846.64 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VI. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Galina Rysakova 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Organizational Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 853,064 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 853,064 volume - Price RUB 54,613,157.28 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VII. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alexey Sapunov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 856,024 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 856,024 volume - Price RUB 54,802,656.48 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VIII.a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 64.02 847,636 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 847,636 - Price RUB 54,265,656.72 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VIII.b 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 80.17 62,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 62,500 - Price RUB 5,005,333.90 e) Date of the 2019-06-25 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 11894 EQS News ID: 833905 End of Announcement EQS News Service

