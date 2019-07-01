The global organic rice flour market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing awareness about gluten-free food products. The rising awareness about gluten and celiac disease among consumers has increased the demand for non-gluten or gluten-free products. Apart from celiac disease, gluten sensitivity also leads to digestive issues, inflammation in the small intestine, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Currently, there is no cure for this disease, and the only way one can avoid it is to switch to a gluten-free diet. Hence, customers are avoiding foods that have gluten or gluten-containing ingredients. Organic rice flour is gluten-free and has seen a rise in demand among consumers. Thus, the increasing preference toward gluten-free food products is favorable for the growth of the global organic rice flour market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth of organic farming and concerns about environment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global organic rice flour market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global organic rice flour market: Growth of organic farming and concerns about the environment

Organic farming relies on organic fertilizers such as green manure, compost, and others. Instead of using artificial enhancers such as pesticides, organic farmers use organic herbicides, fungicides, and other natural ingredients that enhance the quality of the cultivated crops. Governments of several countries provide incentives to farmers that adopt organic farming. The rising demand for organic products across the world has encouraged many farmers to adopt organic farming techniques. Environmental concern is another major aspect that influences consumers to purchase organic food. Hence, it helps control soil and air pollution. The demand for organic rice flour is rising due to concerns about the environment and the increasing association of environmental protection with organic farming.

"Apart from the growth of organic farming and concerns about the environment, the expansion of retail stores offering organic rice flour is a major aspect expected to boost the market growth. Currently, organic rice flour is offered to end-users through various retail stores. The expansion of these retailers can lead to an increase in the sales of organic rice flour, thereby driving market growth for the next few years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global organic rice flour market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global organic rice flour market by product (organic white rice flour and organic brown rice flour and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic products.

