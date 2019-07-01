Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Céline Domenget Morin joined the firm as partner, extending its Financial Restructuring practice to Paris.

Domenget Morin advises corporations, their shareholders and creditors through both judicial and out-of-court restructurings and complex out-of-court and insolvency proceedings. She counsels investigators seeking opportunities in distressed businesses and has significant experience in distressed M&A and insolvency proceedings litigation.

"Bringing Céline on board to lead our restructuring practice in Paris strengthens our ability to handle complex restructuring and financing issues in France and around the world," said Maxence Bloch, Chair of Goodwin's Paris office. "Céline's expertise complements Goodwin's leading transactional practice in France and augments our positioning as a major player in private equity and fund creation, corporate financing and tax representations."

"Goodwin has a formidable international platform capitalizing on the synergies between private equity, corporate finance and restructuring, and where these practices converge with the technology industry," said Domenget Morin. "I am thrilled to join Goodwin at a time of significant momentum in Paris and globally."

Domenget Morin sits on the Board of Directors of the Association pour le Retournement des Entreprises and serves as co-chair of the France Invest turnaround capital committee. She has been a member of the Paris Bar since 2004 and holds a dual degree from ESCP Europe and business law degree from the University of Paris X Nanterre. She can be reached at cdomengetmorin@goodwinlaw.com or 33.185.657.180.

Domenget Morin's arrival is part of the global expansion of Goodwin's financial restructuring practice, which recently welcomed partners in London, New York and San Francisco. In Paris, the firm recently added Real Estate Industry partner Sarah Fleury.

