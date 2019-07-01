Bigblu Broadband's (BBB's) trading update flags good progress in H1, with l-f-l constant currency revenue and underlying EBITDA up 22% and 54% year-on-year, respectively. The completion of BBB's European footprint and the extension of the 50 Mbps offer across the European base helped the group to achieve record new customer additions in Q2, as well as increasing take-up of higher-value packages among existing customers. With the additional benefit of falling customer churn, the group was able to achieve a 6.3pp widening in gross margin to 43.7%. The expected launch of Eutelsat's Konnect satellite in December and the resultant launch of 100 Mbps packages to the group's core European base should add further impetus to revenue and earnings growth through end-2020.

