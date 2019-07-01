HDR is expanding its multidisciplinary building engineering services by acquiring Hurley Palmer Flatt Group, headquartered in London. Going forward, the U.K. firm will do business as HDR Hurley Palmer Flatt Group.

The acquired entity comprises all subsidiaries, which will also do business as HDR Hurley Palmer Flatt; HDR Andrew Reid; HDR Bradbrook Consulting; and HDR Concentre Consulting.

HPF Group is the United Kingdom's leading independent engineering consultancy, providing solutions for the built environment. Services include mechanical, electrical and plumbing; civil and structural engineering; and commissioning management, with particular expertise in institutional, high-rise multiuse, financial and commercial "smart" buildings. The firm also specializes in energy and sustainable "green" building design, and mission critical facilities and complex data centers, including digital management for buildings.

Established in 1968, Hurley Palmer Flatt Group now has more than 500 active clients, many of which are Fortune 500 firms representing the top technology and financial clients in the world. With more than 500 staff members in 10 offices, they have grown steadily through innovation and acquisition.

This acquisition brings together HDR's global practice with HPF Group's strategic locations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and in the Asia-Pacific region.

"HPF brings strong client relationships and specialized skill sets to HDR that, when combined with our capabilities, offer tremendous possibilities," said HDR Chairman and CEO Eric Keen. "By combining our teams of professionals, we will develop a stronger building engineering practice globally."

"HDR is the perfect strategic fit for Hurley Palmer Flatt Group," said Paul Flatt, HPF Group Chairman and CEO. "The desire to have a meaningful impact on the organization and to achieve strategic growth moving forward makes HDR the ideal partner."

Flatt will join HDR as managing director. He has spent the majority of his career at Hurley Palmer Flatt, where he led the business through a phase of significant growth and transformed it into the largest privately owned international multidisciplinary engineering consultancy in the U.K.

