Contentsquare Acquires Clicktale to Create the Definitive Global Leader in Experience Analytics

Combination Sets the Bar for Behavioral Insights Critical to Compete On Digital Experience

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentsquare , a leading digital experience insights platform trusted by brands like AccorHotels, Sephora and Walmart, announced today it has acquired Israel-based experience analytics company Clicktale , another leading digital experience platform, with clients such as Dell, RBS and T-Mobile. This combination creates the definitive global leader in the experience analytics market.

The combined entity serves 600 enterprise clients around the world, including 30% of the Fortune Global 100, showing strong market presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and a global community of 12,000 users comprised of analytics, e-commerce, e-merchandising, content, marketing, UX and IT professionals. Just last week, Contentsquare announced the acquisition of Pricing Assistant, an innovative pricing optimization and merchandising solution, making this the company's second acquisition.

Contentsquare and Clicktale both go beyond traditional web analytics and heatmaps to give e-commerce and digital teams a granular understanding of customer behavior on their web, mobile site and app. They collectively analyze nine trillion digital interactions every day to provide ready-to-use KPIs, benchmarks and recommendations many prestigious brands rely on to improve their digital conversions, revenue and loyalty. Together, Contentsquare and Clicktale provide the richest set of behavioral data, solutions and innovations to empower companies to understand how their digital experiences perform and prioritize the improvements that matter most.

"The combination of Clicktale and Contentsquare heralds an unprecedented goldmine of digital data that enables companies to interpret and predict the impact of any digital element -- including user experience, content, price, reviews and product -- on visitor behavior," said Jonathan Cherki, Founder and CEO of Contentsquare. "Increasingly, this unique data can be used to activate custom digital experiences in the moment via an ecosystem of over 50 martech partners. With a global community of customers and partners, we are accelerating the interpretation of human behavior online and shaping a future of addictive customer experiences."

While they share a common mission rooted in behavioral data science, solutions from Clicktale and Contentsquare are highly complementary. Clicktale's focus has been to help digital teams see and solve issues to reduce friction in the buying journey, while Contentsquare empowers the discovery of formerly unseen opportunities to improve conversion and optimize content performance.

"Clicktale boasts a heritage of driving meaningful insights for its customers while forging a path in digital experience innovation," said Shlomi Hagai, CEO of Clicktale. "Contentsquare and Clicktale are exceptionally compatible. By combining our resources, we unlock the next level of digital experience success for our customers."

Product as well as research and development teams are working aggressively to deliver a joint augmented platform combining the best functionalities of each product. Research and development resources will be integrated and expanded with teams working together in Paris and Tel Aviv. In total, the combined company now has more than 550 employees, with 170 people in R&D, including strong expertise in A.I.

Since its founding, Contentsquare has experienced tremendous growth, including during the last year, in which it experienced 100% year over year growth; raised $60 million of Series C capital; and acquired Pricing Assistant. Contentsquare has raised $120 million over the last three years from Eurazeo, Canaan, Highland Europe and H14.

Existing investors of Clicktale, including global investment firm KKR, will become investors in Contentsquare.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a digital experience insights platform that helps businesses understand how and why visitors are interacting with their app, mobile and websites by analyzing trillions of micro-behaviors -- such as hovers, scrolls and clicks -- each day. Contentsquare empowers every member of the digital team to easily measure the impact of their actions, and make fast and productive data-driven decisions to optimize the customer journey. Founded in 2012, Contentsquare has more than 400 clients worldwide, trusted by major brands such as AccorHotels, GoPro, Sephora, Walmart, and offices in London, Munich, New York, Paris and San Francisco. For more information, visit contentsquare.com .

About Clicktale

Clicktale tells the story of what your digital customers see and do, so you can help them achieve their goals. The leader in experience analytics, our platform and customer experience expertise transform millisecond-level behaviors and gestures into visualizations and insights worth millions of dollars. An enterprise-class platform, our architecture processes large, unpredictable workloads, and maintains stringent security and performance requirements. We offer deep integrations with over 50 vendors to extend the value of your marketing technology ecosystem. With a powerful combination of rich behavioral data and intuitive visualizations - enriched by layers of human intelligence - the world's most prominent brands rely on Clicktale to drive superior experiences on every digital channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941184/Jonathan_and_Shlomi_CEOs.jpg