As from July 2, 2019 Subscription rights issued by Prime Living AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until July 12, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: PRIME TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012827657 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175926 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from July 2, 2019, Paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Prime Living AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PRIME BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012827665 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175927 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.