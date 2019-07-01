Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 01-Jul-2019 / 14:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2019) of GBP56.83m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2019) of GBP41.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.74p 20,850,000.0 including unaudited current period 0 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 194.84p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 181.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.93)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.15p 14,500,000.0 0 ZDP share price 112.00p Premium to NAV 5.51% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 28/06/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 3.55 1p 2 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.92 3 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 2.63 4 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.40 5 DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary 2.26 6 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc 2.24 Ordinary 7 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 2.01 8 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.97 9 BCA Marketplace Plc 1p 1.95 10 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.92 11 Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited 1.89 Ordinary 1p 11 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 1.89 13 Northgate Plc Ordinary 50p 1.86 14 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.82 1.25p 15 Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p 1.79 16 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc Ordinary 1.77 50p 17 Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p 1.76 18 Crest Nicholson Plc Ordinary 10p 1.75 19 Restaurant Group Plc Ordinary 1.73 28.125p 20 Essentra Plc Ordinary 25p 1.72 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 11898 EQS News ID: 833973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

