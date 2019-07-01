Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD), one of the world's leading deepwater drilling contractors, announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index, a subset of the Russell 3000 Index. The company's inclusion became effective at the end of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution on June 28, 2019.

"Pacific Drilling is pleased with the inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index and the increased visibility among the investment community that comes with this distinction," said Bernie Wolford, CEO of Pacific Drilling.

The Russell 2000 Index is a stock market index measuring the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. equity companies in the Russell 3000 Index, a larger index made up of 3,000 of the largest publicly traded companies representing nearly 98 percent of the investable U.S. stock market.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

