EGG LDN 2019 by Dataiku Cracks Open Discussion on Human-Centered AI

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Dataiku , one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, is expected to welcome more than 1,000 registrants to its second annual EGG LDN conference. It will explore the topic of human-centered AI with industry leaders. The one-day conference has more than doubled in size, since last year's inaugural event, showing the growth in London-based business' investment in data science, machine learning, and AI initiatives.

Hatched in 2017 in New York City, EGG conferences are known worldwide for bringing hot topics in data science, machine learning, and AI into the hands of organisations by way of real-life use cases from companies that have already successfully implemented these initiatives. This year's London edition focuses on inclusivity and diversity in AI, data science fundamentals, with advanced use cases from leading brands, academic organisations, and start-ups.

"AI is the end goal or the target for many companies today, but the reality is that very few are actually executing AI systems yet, much less are ensuring they are ethical, responsible and sustainable," said Florian Douetteau, CEO at Dataiku. "EGG LDN is a celebration of all the people making human-centered AI a reality, and we're excited to have over 1,000 people attend our largest conference to-date in the UK."

In addition to keynotes from data scientists and executives of world-renowned brands, EGG LDN will feature breakout sessions and workshops for more hands-on, in-depth instruction on building human-centered AI systems. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network, interact with cutting-edge London-based tech start-ups, talk to event sponsors, and get a personalised demo of Dataiku in-between the day's talks.

