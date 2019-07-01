With the project, the Norwegian developer has 282 MW under construction and project backlog of 123 MW in Ukraine. The 55 MW Chigirin project will benefit from the generous feed-in tariffs which have secured membership of the gigawatt club for the eastern European nation.Scatec Solar says it has secured funding of €37 million for its 55 MW Chigirin project in Ukraine's Cherkasy region. Development lenders the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation and Swedfund have signed credit agreements for non-recourse debt financing, according to Scatec. ...

