PLDA's unveiling of its Gen-Z IP datasheet and roadmap allows SoC designers to plan their Gen-Z tech developments today

PLDA, the industry leader in high speed interconnect solutions, today announced that it has reached a key milestone in the development of its Gen-Z silicon IP. Gen-Z is a memory-semantic fabric that eliminates existing system bottlenecks and significantly improves system efficiency and performance by unifying the communication paths and simplifying software by using the CPU-memory load/store language everywhere. Gen-Z technology is seeing increasing traction in the race to deploy high-performance disaggregated and composable IT infrastructures.

In support of immediate Gen-Z development, PLDA has released a detailed datasheet enabling designers to begin architecting and designing Gen-Z enabled SoCs. This PLDA Gen-Z IP datasheet includes the key information required for initial design including supporting features, interface description and micro architecture, gate count, performance metrics, and more.

About PLDA Gen-Z IP: PLDA's Gen-Z IP allows host-side and media-side implementation, thanks to a flexible architecture. Key features of the PLDA Gen-Z IP include:

Up to 16 Requesters Up to 16 Responders

Multiple AMBA AXI user interfaces with configurable datapath: 64-bit to 1024-bit

Up to 64 Link interfaces with aggregation support

Virtual Channels (VC) and Traffic Classes (TC)

Explicit (Core 64, Control, Atomic 1, LDM1) and Implicit (P2P 64) OpClasses

Multi-path routing: MPRT and MSDT routing tables

Multicast, Interrupts, Hot Plug, Power Management support

According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA "PLDA strives to deliver the best and most current technologies to our valued customer base. The addition of Gen-Z to our IP product line ensures that we continue to lead the way in supporting early technology adopters."

Kurtis Bowman, President of the Gen-Z Consortium stated: "Early IP development from leading companies like PLDA create a significant advantage for the timely implementation of Gen-Z technology into silicon developers' offerings." Bowman adds, "We are proud to have development partners like PLDA in our ecosystem."

More information:

You can access more information on PLDA's Gen-Z IP as follows:

Visit PLDA's Gen-Z product page at https://www.plda.com/products/gen-z-10-controller-ip and download the Gen-Z documentation.

Visit PLDA's exhibit at the Flash Memory Summit, August 6-8, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in booth #826. To register for the Flash Memory Summit, please visit https://flashmemorysummit.com

For more information about the Gen-Z protocol, please read the technical article Gen-Z primer for early adopters

Request PLDA's Gen-Z IP datasheet by emailing sales@plda.com

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China. Visit PLDA online at www.plda.com

