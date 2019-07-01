Social Life Network, Inc: MjMicro to Launch Cannabis Investor Network and Online Conference System

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today that its MjMicro Conference division will be launching of a new investor social network.

The MjMicro investor network will provide both public and private cannabis companies with an online platform to present their companies in a live virtual conference, 365 days a year, to its database of more than 35 thousand investors, retail brokers, analysts, family offices and investment funds.

The announcement comes days after the extremely successful June 25th MjMicro Conference that was held in New York City. The conference spotlighted best-in-class publicly traded cannabis companies, and provided investors with one-on-one access to executive teams, proprietary data provide by industry experts, and an inside look at how companies like Canopy Growth Corporation and Acreage Holdings, Inc. are planning for the future of the rapidly changing industry.

The MjMicro Conference (www.mjmicro.com) is a next-level investor forum for publicly traded cannabis companies and, after only a few weeks of being advertised, sold out for Presenting Companies. "The overwhelming demand for our first conference was the indicator that we needed from the industry to rollout the investor social network for MjMicro. We began the buildout of the platform a year ago, originally modeled after AngelList, and then added many other functions that provided public and private cannabis companies with the ability to connect and foster the important investor relationships they yearn for while attending investor conferences throughout the year. One of the most important functions will be the ability to do live virtual presentations online, that we've used our AI technology to enhance in a number of very cool and useful ways," said Ken Tapp, chief executive officer of Social Life Network.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

Social Life Network, a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on September 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network.

For more information about Social Life Network and to download the MjLink Investor Deck, visit https://social-life-network.com

