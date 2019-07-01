Slush Nanjing 2019 Concluded with a Huge Success

NANJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / On June 27th, the Slush Nanjing 2019 was successfully concluded at the Nanjing International Expo Center. As the first event of Slush China in 2019, it was organised by Slush China and co-organised by Nanjing Jianye High-tech Industrial Development Zone. Pasi Hellman, the Consul General of Finland in Shanghai, the mayor of Nanjing Jianye District, and Wang Chen, Slush China CEO, delivered opening speeches.

Slush Nanjing 2019

The theme for Slush China 2019 is "Call for Fighters", with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Gaming as its focus. More than 2,000 attendees joined the event from across the world, including more than 170 investors, 360 start-ups, over 70 reporters and 200 volunteers. Slush Nanjing was also part of the Nanjing Innovation Week held on June 26-30.

Slush Nanjing gathered many industry leaders from leading technology companies, including Peter Vesterbacka (Co-Founder of Rovio, Founder of Angry Birds), Zhou Feng (CEO of NetEase Youdao), Chen Yijing (Head of Product Operations), Gu Dawei (Secretary General of Technical Committee of Xiaomi Inc), as well as Robert Hsiung, Managing Director China of Udacity.

The pitching competition is one of the biggest highlights of Slush Nanjing. After several months of selection, 30 companies stood out from more than 100 applicants globally and presented at Slush Nanjing stages. After fierce competition, 3D medical imaging company ABC Solution won the 1st prize.

Not only can the attendees learn from the insights and sharing of the industry leaders, but they can also meet the investors, big corporates and potential business partners by scheduling 30-minute meetings in the match-making area. A total of 120 meetings took place during Slush Nanjing.

The mission of Slush is to help facilitate the success of next-generation entrepreneurs that aspire to change the world. To fulfil this mission, Slush will go to more cities in China to facilitate founder and investor meetings and build a worldwide startup community. The success of Slush Nanjing makes a good start for Slush to go to other cities. On August 8th, Slush Shenzhen will take place, with an expected audience of 2,500 from across the world. The event will focus on IoT, clean tech, and health tech. The signature major Slush Shanghai event will happen on September 25-26th, where around 15,000 tech-savvy attendees will be gathered.

