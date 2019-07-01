The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005475/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for over-the-counter drugs. The market has witnessed a rising demand for over-the-counter drugs for the treatment of upper respiratory tract infections. Patients with common cold and cough often avoid consulting a healthcare professional as the infection can be self-medicated with over-the-counter drugs. Although, these drugs have increased the practice of self-medication among individuals, thereby driving market growth positively over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of biologics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market: Emergence of biologics

Biologics target specific immune cells within a disease process, further increasing drug efficacy and reducing complications. The emergence of biologics to treat upper respiratory tract infections will accelerate market growth. For instance, researchers have found that a biologic therapy known as omalizumab is the most promising therapy for chronic rhinosinusitis. Omalizumab is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the free-circulating immunoglobulin E. According to researchers, omalizumab may offer therapeutic improvements for both allergic and nonallergic variants of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. Thus, with such advances, the market for upper respiratory tract infection treatment is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of biologics, the market has witnessed an increase in R&D on the drugs to treat upper respiratory tract infections. Developing new drugs to treat upper respiratory tract infections has become necessary due to antibiotic resistance. The company has invested $29.5 million to move its drug for chronic rhinosinusitis, known as LYR-201, into Phase II clinical trials. Thus, such efforts from vendors are expected to boost market growth, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market by type (antibiotics, NSA IDs and nasal decongestants, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the prevalence of upper respiratory tract infections.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005475/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com