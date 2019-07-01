Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research solution for a company in the solar energy industry. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a market expansion plan to establish a foothold in the US solar energy market. Also, the article discusses in detail the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client exceed their sales expectation in the course of one year.

Although the US solar energy sector presents huge opportunities for solar panel manufacturers, affordability, decarbonization, and market dynamism are still increasing challenges for companies in the industry. Owing to such challenges, conducting market research is becoming a pre-requisite for companies in the solar energy industry, especially for companies that are new to the market. By conducting market research, companies can identify the potential challenges in advance and take the right approach to mitigate them.

The business challenge: The client is a solar panel manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. They were looking to expand their business operations to the United States. Before doing so, they wanted to gain detailed insights into the US solar energy market. Furthermore, the client wanted to understand the evolving laws and policies, identify technologies implemented by key market players in the US, and forecast the potential demand for solar panels.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a thorough analysis of the US solar energy industry, analyzed the top competitors of the client, and identified market potential for solar panel manufacturers. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to understand the market entry barriers, identify the latest technological innovations and trends, and analyze their competitors' sales rate for the past few years. With this, the client was able to accurately make predictions about the potential market demand and make improvements in their product development. Furthermore, with Infiniti's market research solution, they were able to establish a foothold in the US solar energy market.

Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to:

Understand their competitors' sales rate and make accurate predictions about the potential market demand

Adapt to the latest innovations in the marketplace

Infiniti's market research solution offered predictive insights on:

Devising well-informed market expansion plans to enter the US solar energy market

Making improvements in grid infrastructure

