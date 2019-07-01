The Extra General Meeting (EGM) of Cramo Oyj (Cramo) held on June 17, 2019 resolved on a share distribution in newly formed company Adapteo Plc (Adapteo), whereby one (1) share of Cramo entitled their holder to receive one (1) share in Adapteo. The Ex-date is July 1, 2019. The share has also received a new ISIN code FI4000384243 as of July 1, 2019. The trading of shares in Adapteo commences on July 1, 2019. Shares in Adapteo are quoted in Swedish kronor on Nasdaq Stockholm. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options in Cramo (CRA1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730465