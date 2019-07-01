VALLOUREC: Invitation to the H1 2019 results conference call

















Invitation

Conference Call of H1 2019 Results

Wednesday 24 July 2019

·Release of H1 2019 Results at 5:45 pm (Paris time)

·Conference call in English at 6:30 pm

To participate in the call, please dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Conference call with the password « Vallourec » FR : +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 UK : +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 USA : +1 212 999 6659

»

You may register now and add the event to your calendar.

The presentation will be available prior to the conference call on Vallourec's website,).

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With more than 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

14 November 2019 Release of third quarter 2019 results

