VALLOUREC: Invitation to the H1 2019 results conference call

|
|Invitation
Conference Call of H1 2019 Results
Wednesday 24 July 2019
·Release of H1 2019 Results at 5:45 pm (Paris time)
·Conference call in English at 6:30 pm
To participate in the call, please dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
- Conference call with the password «Vallourec»
- FR : +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
- UK : +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
- USA : +1 212 999 6659
You may register now and add the event to your calendar.
The presentation will be available prior to the conference call on Vallourec's website,).
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With more than 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
www.vallourec.com
Calendar
|14 November 2019
|Release of third quarter 2019 results
Attachment
- Invitation Vallourec H1 2019 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/094f1b80-9e58-42e7-8403-882031112d22)