Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR



Sanditon Investment Trust PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019.



01 July 2019