Key Figures

30.06.2019

in CHF Performance in %

30.06.2019 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 200.29 1.2 5.7 17.0 Share Price CHF 183.80 1.1 8.9 18.3 Total Net Assets (in million) 1'393

Based on the current Net Asset Value (NAV), HBM Healthcare Investments expects a gain for the first quarter of the financial year 2019/2020 of approx. CHF 75 million.