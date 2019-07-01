STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ) announced today that the internationally renowned research company First Berlin Equity Research has published an updated independent analysis report of Cyxone.

The updated analysis was published on Monday, July 01, 2019, where First Berlin Equity Research has further taken into account the company's potential with a continued positive outcome. The report in English can be read in its entirety on the company's website.

Contact

Cyxone AB (publ)

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO

Tel: +46-(0)-723-816-168

Email: kjell.g.stenberg@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

211 22 Malmö

Sweden

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in a clinical phase I program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46-(0)8-503-015-50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cyxone/r/first-berlin-equity-research-publishes-updated-independent-analysis-of-cyxone,c2854918

The following files are available for download: