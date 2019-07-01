Orascom Development Holding AG: Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf. Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert direkt davon. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf. Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert direkt davon. 01.07.2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Medienmitteilung Deutschland hebt Reisebeschränkungen für Taba in Ägypten auf. Die Destination Taba Heights von Orascom Development Holding profitiert direkt davon. Altdorf, 1. Juli 2019 - Aufbauend auf den Strukturreformen des ägyptischen Tourismusministeriums und den starken Konjunktursignalen der ägyptischen Tourismusindustrie gibt Orascom Development Holding (ODH) bekannt, dass das Auswärtige Amt in Berlin die Reisebeschränkungen für Flüge von Deutschland auf den internationalen Flughafen Taba aufgehoben hat. Diese Entscheidung wird wieder mehr Flüge nach Taba Heights, der zweitgrössten Hoteldestination im Portfolio von Orascom Development und der grössten touristischen Destination im Nord-Sinai, ermöglichen. Gemäss einer offiziellen Stellungnahme des Auswärtigen Amtes ( https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en) wurden die im Oktober 2015 verhängten Restriktionen für alle deutschen Fluggesellschaften für Reisen nach Taba aufgehoben. Die Entscheidung bedeutet, dass alle Fluggesellschaften in der Lage sein werden, direkt den internationalen Flughafen Taba anzufliegen, was den inzwischen stabilen Sicherheitsbedingungen im Land entspricht und weitere Länder ermutigen dürfte, diesem Beispiel zu folgen. Taba Heights ist ein autarker Ferienort in Taba, nördlich des Sinai. Die Stadt verfügt über sechs Hotels (fünf 5-Sterne- und ein 4-Sterne-Hotel) mit 2'365 Zimmern und einer breiten Auswahl an Einrichtungen von internationalem Standard, inklusive einem Yachthafen. CEO Khaled Bichara sagte: "Das sind sehr positive Nachrichten für uns als Gruppe, weil damit unsere zweitgrösste Hoteldestination Taba Heights wieder zurück zu Wachstum und Rentabilität finden kann. Obwohl Taba Heights über ähnlich viele Zimmer wie El Gouna verfügt, waren die Einnahmen in den Hotels in El Gouna im Geschäftsjahr 2018 zehnmal so hoch wie diejenigen von Taba, aufgrund der Reiseverbote europäischer Länder und Russlands. Mit der Aufhebung der Reisebeschränkungen kann nun das Potenzial der Destination wieder besser ausgeschöpft werden. Taba Heights erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2010 einen EBITDA von rund USD 20 Millionen." Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. 