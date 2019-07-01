Mediarelease

Gurit reports successful closing of acquisition of PET recycling operation in Italy

Zurich, Switzerland, July 1, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) todayreports the successful closing of the acquisition of the PET recycling production facilities from Valplastic S.r.l. in Italy, as reported on April 17, 2019.

With the conclusion of the asset purchase agreement, Gurit Italy PET Recycling S.r.l. will supply Gurit's existing PET core production with recycled PET flakes and granules used for extrusion. Gurit has now secured quality and cost effective raw material supplies and extended its value chain from the recycled bottle down to a finished quality core kit for the Wind blade making OEMs.

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Phone: +41 44 316 15 55

E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used ormentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.