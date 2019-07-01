CPA's Invited To VQ Financial's CPE Seminar at South Hills Country Club

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / VQ Financial is pleased to announce a CPE seminar for CPAs to be held on the 30th of July at the South Hills Country Club located at 4305 Brownsville Rd Pittsburgh, PA. The event will be conducted jointly by John G. Harris of Harris Financial Management and Dave Herrman, the CPA of Vision Quest Financial.

The seminar will cover Partnership Buy/Sell Agreements, with the goal being to provide CPAs with some of their required CPE training-centered around a valuable topic of interest to CPAs and their clients. The seminar comes as a result of the efforts of two companies with years of experience in providing financial advice to businesses and high net worth clients. Both Mr. Harris and Mr. Herrman have a wealth of experience in their fields, and the seminar is guaranteed to be a worthwhile investment of time for all those present Find out more here: www.vq-financial.com.

David R. Herrman, CPA of VQ Financial, will be one of two people conducting the seminar. He has nearly 30 years of experience in senior business and finance roles. Mr. Herrman specializes in providing consulting services to CPAs and small business owners, focusing exclusively on increasing profitability and business value by providing access to proactive planning solutions that they otherwise would not have access to.

Before working with VQ Financial, Mr. Herrman served as Chief Financial Officer and then President and CEO of Montauk Energy Holdings, a Pittsburgh based renewable energy company. He has also held various senior financial positions at Duquesne Light Holdings and the Interstate Hotels Corporation. Mr. Herrman is a Certified Public Accountant and started his career at the public accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand after graduating from Wake Forest University in 1990.

VQ Financial boasts a collective 40+ years in senior business and financial services roles focusing on both businesses and individuals. "VQ Financial combines unique talents that provide a wide range of experiences and expertise that allows us to provide services and guidance for any situation a business owner or individual may encounter," says the company. "For businesses, we focus on profitability, growth, expense and tax mitigation, risk management, succession planning, and owner/executive benefits. For individuals, we focus on stabilization, wealth accumulation and growth, and retirement/estate planning that allows individuals to have the peace, freedom, and big impact on the lives of the people and causes we love that only true financial freedom can deliver."

VQ Financial prides itself on providing specialized, tailor-made business strategies and solutions. They provide strategies for everything from mitigation to retirement services. They work with their clients' attorneys, CPAs, and/or other advisors to contribute to a holistic and comprehensive financial picture.

In order to provide the best value to their clients, VQ Financial is part of a national team-based network of some of the country's best attorneys, CPAs, financial advisors, and professional subject matter experts. They function as a 'one-stop shop' for business owners and high net worth individuals.

John G. Harris of Harris Financial Management is a financial advisor with almost 40 years of experience in the Financial Services Industry. After graduating from Georgetown University in 1978, Harris began his career as a stockbroker, before founding and working as the editor of an international newsletter for Vanguard Investors for 20 years. In 1996, he founded Harris Financial Management, a registered investment advisor. Today, Mr. Harris' firm specializes in educating CPA firms on why and how to add proactive forward-looking business advisory services to their CPA firms and to their business owner clients. "Our primary objective is to strive to put systems, processes, and strategies in place to double a firm's Enterprise Value in four to six years," says Harris Financial Management. Find out more about Harris Financial here:http://harris-financial.com.

The representatives of the two companies will be combining their years of experience and training to hold the CPE seminar. Contact Dave Herrman of VQ Financial for more information regarding the seminar. For more information on the two companies, visit their respective websites.

