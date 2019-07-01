NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Named One of 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by The Silicon Review

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC"), a global strategic advisory firm, has been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by The Silicon Review, a leading Business and Technology magazine.

Founded in 2018 resulting from the uplifting and spinoff of the global consulting practice of a leading private equity and advisory firm, NMS Consulting was formed to serve as an independent, global focused management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm.

NMSC's Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba commented "NMS Consulting was formed to be more than just a consulting firm to our clients, but to strive to be a dedicated catalyst to their growth and success. By targeting an underserved market, we have experienced significant growth of new clients and staff to our global platform."

NMSC strives to offer customized consulting solutions for small to medium-sized companies rooted in our global team's ability to deliver the expertise of much larger consulting conglomerates, but with the personalized approach, flexibility and affordable cost often associated with a boutique firm. NMSC is quickly approaching a professional global team of approximately 100 consultants from various industry backgrounds across seven global locations, many who have worked for prominent consulting firms such as Capgemini, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, and Bain & Company.

The Silicon Review is a leading business and technology print and online publication, with a community of writers that include CEOs, CIOs, CXOs, CTOs, IT VPs and other executives along nine verticals. The 2019 50 Fastest Growing Companies list identifies companies making strides in the fields of business and technology.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

