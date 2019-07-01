Web Presence: Griffin Living's Senior Communities Meet Our Aging Population's Needs

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / With aging comes change and often one of those changes is a change in housing. Unfortunately, it is often difficult for seniors to find a housing option that meets their needs. For example, what if a couple wants to live together, but one requires ongoing medical care? Or what if a spouse has been diagnosed with a condition that is not an issue now, but will require memory care in the future? Or what if a person has recently had their partner pass, and they are now searching for a loving community where they can start a new chapter of their life? Many of these situations lead individuals to a senior living community. And when it comes to planning, building, and services, Griffin Living, a family-owned company that develops and operates senior living communities around the country, is one of the best in the business. Below are two of their most recent developments.

VivaBella at Simi Valley-Simi Valley, CA

VivaBella at Simi Valley is an assisted living and memory care community currently under construction and was recently the winner of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best 55+ Assisted Living or Special Needs Community on the Boards Gold/Innovation Award. VivaBella at Simi Valley earned this award for innovation because it is truly a game-changing concept in senior living. What makes it so radically different from other senior living developments is that Griffin Living is building the community within a shopping center. The shopping center that will be home to VivaBella at Simi Valley, is Griffin Plaza, which is owned by the Griffin Living-related entity the Griffin Family Trust and is undergoing its own renovation as VivaBella at Simi Valley is being built. Integrating a senior community within a shopping center addresses the number one housing concern of seniors, which is to live within a community that allows them walking access to a grocery store. When renovations are completed in late 2019, Griffin Plaza will boast a brand new Aldi supermarket, a completely revamped CVS pharmacy, as well as restaurants, a variety of stores, and shaded, grassy common areas lined with benches and fountains. Griffin Living is also carefully integrating the walkways between the senior community and the retail space to ensure that the paths are senior-friendly and can provide safe and pleasant passage between the two areas. Paul E. Griffin III, President & CEO of Griffin Living explains, "Griffin Plaza is a prime example of our innovative approach to designing senior living communities." VivaBella at Simi Valley will offer 58 units of assisted living and 28 units of memory care.

VivaBella at Westlake Village-Thousand Oaks, CA

VivaBella at Westlake Village, currently under development, is a senior living community that will provide assisted living and memory care. The project features a village-like design that includes elegant courtyards, thoughtful landscaping, wide setbacks, and striking architectural elements. The project's sophisticated design and Griffin Living's professionalism throughout the development process have earned Griffin Living wide-spread praise from the city council, which said, "Griffin Living has set the bar for how development in the City of Thousand Oaks needs to be done." Thousand Oaks mayor Andy Fox adds, "This is a classic case study of how to do it right."

Beyond these projects, Griffin Living has multiple new projects in the pipeline in California, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Paul Griffin states, "We are continually looking for municipalities where we can make a difference by providing superior quality senior living experiences for underserved fifty-five plus populations."

