Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development appoints Fredrik Järrsten as Deputy CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 1 July 2019. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that Fredrik Järrsten has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Fredrik Järrsten joined Karolinska Development as Chief Financial Officer in 2017.

Fredrik Järrsten (b.1967), M.Sc. in Business and Economics, has more than 25 years of experience within investments and business development, including 13 years in the Life Science sector.

"The appointment of Fredrik Järrsten as Deputy CEO is a consequence of his deep engagement and significant contributions to the leadership of Karolinska Development. Alongside his continuous responsibilities as CFO, Fredrik will now be able to focus even more on strategic development and related areas," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB.

For more information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information: www.karolinskadevelopment.com.





Attachment