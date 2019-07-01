VSiN Partners With MSG Networks to Bring Sports Betting and Entertainment Content to New York Area

MSG Networks to Air Select VSiN Sports Betting Information in Nation's Top Media Market Five Days Per Week

NEW YORK, NY and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) announced today an agreement with MSG Networks that will bring VSiN's sports betting content to the New York market five days each week.

Starting today, Monday, July 1, the sports betting network's show, "Follow the Money," will air on MSG Networks every weekday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard, the 3-hour show is an informative and entertaining sports talk show that blends actionable betting information with irreverent commentary and gambling stories.





"MSG Networks is the best possible broadcast partner to reach sports fans and betting enthusiasts throughout the New York area," said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. "We're thrilled to continue to work with innovators like MSG Networks to deliver sports betting news and information to the growing number of Americans wagering on sports. I'm excited to highlight our programming on the world's biggest stage at the center of the sports and entertainment universe."

VSiN's sports betting content airing on MSG Networks will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry. With backing from MLB All Star Ryan Howard and his venture capital firm, SeventySix Capital, VSiN is changing the way people watch and listen to sports.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can also access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, Sling TV, NESN, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

