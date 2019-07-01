Frontage Laboratories, Inc.: Frontage Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontage Holdings Corporation (HK.1521), has once again been named as a CRO Leadership Awards recipient by Life Science Leader magazine. The publication annually asks pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to rate the capability and performance of contract research organizations. Frontage has won awards with Life Science Leader since 2014.

"Life Science Leader is proud to once again be working with ISR Reports to honor those CROs that have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. The winners are selected by their pharma clients, who rate their CROs on 20+ different performance metrics. We believe the CROs receiving an award this year are truly at the top of their class and are deserving of this recognition. Being a top performer in any of these categories shows a level of expertise and commitment to clinical trials and serving the needs of biopharmaceutical companies and their patients." -Ed Miseta, Executive Editor, Life Science Leader.

"We are honored to be recognized again this year as a leading contract research organization," said Dr. Song Li, Frontage Laboratories CEO. "Employees at Frontage are dedicated to client satisfaction through our exceptional quality standards, scientific expertise, stringent regulatory compliance and timely communications and project delivery. I would like to thank our clients for recognizing our efforts."

"Industry Standard Research continues to consider it an honor to provide the primary market research data for Life Science Leader's CRO Leadership Awards. ISR's stringent screening processes ensure that only highly qualified industry decision-makers participate in our CRO benchmarking market research. This is paramount, as we ask the research participants to provide experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers over the past 18 months. The data enables users of ISR's market research to make confident business decisions based on the experiences of their industry peers." -Andrew Schafer, President of Industry Standard Research.

About Frontage:

Frontage Laboratories, Inc. is a contract research organization (CRO) that provides integrated, scientifically driven, product development services throughout the drug discovery and development process to enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Rigorous scientific expertise, high-quality standards and regulatory compliance are committed to every program. Frontage has enabled many innovator, generic and consumer health companies of all sizes to advance hundreds of molecules through the development and file regulatory submissions in global markets, allowing for successful development of important therapies and products for patients worldwide.

Frontage Laboratories, Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550570/Frontage-Receives-2019-CRO-Leadership-Awards