

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)



Gained 24.86% to close Monday's (July 1) trading at $2.31.



News: No news



- A pivotal phase III trial of OV101 for Angelman Syndrome, dubbed NEPTUNE, is expected to enroll the first patient during the third quarter of 2019, and top-line data is anticipated by mid-2020. -- A phase II trial of OV101 for Fragile X Syndrome, dubbed ROCKET, continues to enroll patients and results are expected around year-end 2019 or early 2020. -- A phase II trial of OV935 as an adjunctive therapy in patients with rare epilepsy, dubbed ENDYMION, is underway, with data expected in the third quarter of 2019. -- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dup15q syndrome or CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, dubbed ARCADE, continues to enroll - with data expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A phase II trial of OV935 in people with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, dubbed ELEKTRA, continues to enroll.



2. Precipio Inc. (PRPO)



Precipio is a cancer diagnostics company.



Gained 20.71% to close Monday's trading at $4.08.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On June 25, 2019, the Company initiated a second development project with H3 Biomedicine that will include the creation of a targeted gene panel. The first project between H3 and Precipio was the development of multiplexed PCR assays for PIK3CA and ESR1 genes. -- On June 4, 2019, the Company entered into an exclusive subcontracting manufacturing agreement with diagnostics manufacturing company Novamed for the production of Precipio's proprietary IV-Cell media for an initial term of 3 years. On May 15, 2019, the Company was notified about the Nasdaq Listing Compliance with the Bid Price Rule. -- On April 29, 2019, the Company signed a services contract with a health care management group serving several major hospitals based in Cairo, Egypt. The contract is expected to generate over $1.5 million in revenues annually for Precipio. -- In order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement of $1.00, Precipio implemented a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on April 26, 2019, and its shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis at the open of business on Monday, April 29, 2019.



3. NextCure Inc. (NXTC)



NextCure Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation immunomedicines for cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function.



Gained 17.82% to close Monday's trading at $17.65.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 9, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $15 each.



Near-term Catalyst:



A Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate NC318 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors is enrolling patients. The Phase 1 portion of the trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of NC318 and remains on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019.



4. Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF)



Morphic Holding is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune,cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer.



Gained 17.20% to close Monday's trading at $23.23.



News: The Company went public on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 27, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $15 each, and the due date of the closing of the offering is July 1, 2019.



Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead drug candidate is MORF-720, which is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.



An Investigational New Drug application for MORF-720 is expected to be filed as early as the end of 2019.



5. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)



Anavex is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.



Gained 13.94% to close Monday's trading at $3.84.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase II study of ANAVEX2-73 in Parkinson's disease dementia is underway. -- A phase IIb/III trial of ANAVEX2-73 for Alzheimer's disease is ongoing. An extension study to the U.S. phase II clinical trial of ANAVEX2-73 in patients for Rett Syndrome is ongoing.



