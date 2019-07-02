



SINGAPORE, July 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Azelis, a leading speciality chemicals and food ingredients distributor, is very proud to announce it has won the 2019 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care. Competing with 80 companies and 140 ingredients, Azelis received the award for personal care, based on their research and work on Cellucap Resveratrol by Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd (Tagra).Highlights & rationale- The Ringier Technology Innovation Awards are co-issued by Ringier Trade Media and Happi China Magazine and encourage the promotion of innovative and efficient ingredients.- The award criteria involves an extensive assessment and technical research and analysis on the ingredient's safety, efficacy, cost-effectiveness and sustainable character.- The selected material, Tagra's CelluCap Resveratrol, is encapsulated resveratrol, which facilitates production and prolonged effectiveness of the encapsulated active.- This is the eleventh innovation award for Azelis China in five consecutive years, which further demonstrates Azelis' continuous dedication to provide innovative services.In CelluCap Resveratrol, the active resveratrol is encapsulated by a cellulose-based polymer, protecting the active from recrystallisation and discolouration by thermal and UV stimulation. As a powder form, CelluCap Resveratrol is easy to incorporate into the formulation at the final stage of filling, with no need for of solvents to dissolve the resveratrol. The microcapsules were designed using Release on Demand (RND) technology, in order to release the active upon application, i.e. whilst applying the product onto the skin. As not all active is released immediately, some portion of the actives are brought onto the skin over time.Jackson Chu, Managing Director Azelis China, comments: "We are very proud of the creative approach our technical team has chosen here. It confirms Azelis is not just a distributor, but a true innovative partner, who is dedicated to bring expertise and new, exclusive ingredients to the personal care market globally. This award reconfirms the quality and innovation that Azelis brings, based on the cutting-edge technology of our partner, Tagra."Laurent Nataf, CEO & President Asia Pacific at Azelis, confirms: "This award is indeed yet another accolade for Azelis' dedication to the Asia Pacific region, and its expertise in the personal care field. We are very proud to receive this award, which serves as yet another testimony that we are dedicated to bring the best innovation services to this vastly growing market, together with our partners."With 15 personal care application labs across the world, Azelis' focus and dedication clearly lie in being an innovative partner to all customers and principals. This vision of creating innovation through formulation has brought Azelis great recognition of the market, and the Chinese Personal Care team no less than eleven innovation awards in the past five years, this Ringier Technology Innovation Award being the most recent one.Contact informationAzelisMarina KapteinHead of Corporate CommunicationsT: +32 3 613 0125E: marina.kaptein@azelis.comAbout AzelisAzelis is a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients present in over 40 countries across the globe with around 1,900 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to almost 40,000 customers, creating a turnover of EUR 1.94 billion. In the US we operate under a number of renowned co-brands that cater to the various markets in the region.Throughout our extensive network of more than 50 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.Creating value, growing together.www.azelis.comSource: AzelisCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.