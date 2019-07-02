Fiberstar, Inc. Showcases Citri-Fi Natural Citrus Fibre to Replace Phosphates in Meats

RIVER FALLS, Wisconsin, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceeding total intake of phosphates from foods is a growing concern among many in Europe. As a result, this red flag triggered groups to re-evaluate safe levels of consumption. Many foods use phosphates since they improve food quality. However, today, there are phosphate replacement solutions available in the marketplace. One solution includes Citri-Fi natural citrus fibre. This clean label fibre is produced with no chemical modifications.

Citri-Fi provides high water holding capacity and emulsification properties. As a result, there are several ways to use this ingredient to replace phosphates in meats. First, this natural citrus fibre in conjunction with ingredients such as starches, gums or carrageenan replace phosphates without compromising quality. Citri-Fi holds onto the water. The other water loving ingredient creates the viscosity and gel matrix to maintain high yields. Citri-Fi usage level ranges between 0.3%-0.5%.

Moreover, another popular method is to use this clean label fibre in combination with sodium carbonate. Sodium carbonate relaxes the animal muscle to allow more water to bind. Meanwhile, Citri-Fi holds onto the water to maintain high yields and reduce purge in meats. Citri-Fi usage ranges between 0.2% to 0.4%. Studies show that injected poultry using Citri-Fi and sodium carbonate together improved yields by more than 4% versus poultry injected with no phosphates. Coincidentally, many meat processors already use sodium carbonate as a processing aid or for other purposes.

Citri-Fi is non-GMO, allergen-free and has no E-number. This natural citrus fibre is a Product of the USA. Citri-Fi can be labeled as citrus fibre, dried citrus pulp or citrus flour. Please visit Fiberstar at Booth 6K80 at Food Ingredients Europe in December to learn more.

About Fiberstar, Inc.

Fiberstar, Inc. www.FiberstarIngredients.com is an innovative biotechnology Company focused on enhancing food performance by manufacturing and marketing value-added food ingredients. Citri-Fi is a natural functional citrus fibre sustainably produced. The physical patented process creates the high water holding and emulsification properties. Citri-Fi is GRAS, non-allergenic, non-GMO and has no E-number. This line benefits meat, dairy, bakery, sauces, frozen food, beverages and pet food through textural, nutritional and/or cost saving improvements. Headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin with manufacturing in the USA, Fiberstar sells products globally in over 65 countries.

