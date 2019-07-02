sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - 2018 Payments to Governments Report

London, July 1

2 July 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Publication of 2018 Payments to Governments Report

Acacia has published its 2018 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: https://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2019.aspx

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Sally Marshak, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis


