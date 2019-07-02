Global Push for Corporate Purpose Fuels 85% YoY Growth in Adoption of Benevity OneWorld International Solution

Benevity's International User Base More than Triples as Hundreds of Thousands of People Give Across Borders

CIRENCESTER, United Kingdom, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced an 85% year-over-year increase in adoption of the Benevity OneWorld international solution, as more companies expand the reach of their CSR programmes across borders. More than 600,000 new OneWorld users logged on to the cloud-based giving and volunteering platform in the last year alone-boosting the total number of people engaging with causes outside of their home country by 362%. Companies among the most active in giving internationally through Benevity include Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LinkedIn, Micron, Oracle, TC Energy Corp and Western Digital.



As corporate purpose and the expectation that businesses be a force for social good continues to gain momentum, more and more companies are empowering their global workforces to support causes that are meaningful to them. Benevity OneWorld, which supports almost 2 million causes in 190 countries, in 17 languages and 14 currencies, makes doing good around the globe fast, easy and cost-effective. Through the industry's only end-to-end global platform, participating employees can learn about causes all around the world, log volunteer hours, receive company rewards, and give their time, talents and donation currency, which can be matched by their employer. Additional modules provide grant-making functionality and purpose-driven behavioural change.

Micron Foundation, a Benevity client, realized unprecedented engagement in their corporate purpose programmes since launching. "Last year we elevated our philanthropic and volunteerism efforts, which included expanding our matching gifts programme to all team members," said Dee Mooney, executive director of the Micron Foundation. "The Benevity platform helped unite our global base of 34,000 employees to heighten support for local disasters, increase our matching gifts programme by 700%, and further build on our commitment to invest in the communities where we operate."

"Companies and their people are more diverse, dispersed and globally minded than ever before," said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. "To achieve business success in today's world, corporate leaders are infusing their company cultures with a broad sense of purpose and enabling their employees, communities and customers to pursue their social impact passions in ways that are democratized and more personally relevant in both a global and local context."

In addition to an increase in adoption and engagement on the platform, Benevity's data also shows an increase in user engagement from companies using Benevity OneWorld. Companies with international giving enabled see an average of 22% participation across their global employee base versus 18% participation for companies using Benevity to only give within their home country.

"Providing people with more choice and opportunity to do good naturally sparks more engagement and impactful outcomes," added de Lottinville. "Companies that get it right are uniquely positioned to better attract and retain today's top talent, increase productivity and gain brand favourability, all while making a real social impact around the world."

Other trends Benevity uncovered in its international giving data:

56% of Benevity's 550+ enterprise clients are using Benevity OneWorld, or running localized Goodness programmes outside of North America, to empower their people to support the international causes that they care about most-up from 12% in 2016.



115,285 employees in the U.K. logged on to the Benevity platform in 2018-an increase of 96% from 58,881 employees in 2016.



100% of the 440,000+ international donations made through the solution were sent electronically, making Benevity the most accurate, reliable, efficient and cost-effective way for charities and nonprofits to receive funds. (The industry standard for electronic fund disbursements of donations is under 34%.)



Spikes in giving across borders were most frequently connected to natural disaster relief efforts, including fundraising for those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria; earthquakes in Mexico and Indonesia; and flooding in India and Japan.



Overall, support is strongest for international causes contributing to Education, Relief, Development and Human Services.

For more information about Benevity OneWorld, please visit: https://www.benevity.com/international

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering, positive actions and community investment. Many of the world's most iconic brands rely on Benevity's award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate "Goodness" programmes that attract, retain and engage today's diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 3.5 billion dollars in donations and 20 million hours of volunteering time this year to 200,000 charities worldwide.

Media Contact

Amanda Orr

Kickstart for Benevity

1.323.601.5734

press@benevity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b695c755-7534-4c09-914b-64efc849c07f.