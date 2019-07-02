Ganapati plc - Suspension of Trading

2 July 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading

The Directors of Ganapati plc (NEX: GANP) hereby announce that due to delays in producing its audited financial statements, it has become apparent that the Company will not be in a position to publish its own audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 by today 1 July 2019 in accordance with rule 44 and 45 of the NEX Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Consequently, the Company's Ordinary Shares will be suspended from trading on NEX Growth Market as of 7:30 a.m. on 2 July 2019. The suspension will remain in place until the Company's audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 have been published. The Company will update the market in due course.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER: